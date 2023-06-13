Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 634,175 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,175 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Flowserve worth $107,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Flowserve by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,630,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 534,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,429,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

