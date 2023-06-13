Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 151,897 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $180,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. 25,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,637. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

