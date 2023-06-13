Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 140,642 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $89,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after buying an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.