Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 140,642 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $89,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

