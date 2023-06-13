Earnest Partners LLC Has $109.91 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259,666 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $109,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,752,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.41.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

