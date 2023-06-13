Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,918 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 6.29% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $114,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,431,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

