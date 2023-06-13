Earnest Partners LLC Buys 445,745 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $120,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 372.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE CTLT traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 557,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.