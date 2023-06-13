Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,918 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $114,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

