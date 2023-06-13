EAC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. EAC has a market capitalization of $348,007.67 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00299281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00116022 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.