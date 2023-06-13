EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.81

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $347,940.32 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00298189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115988 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.