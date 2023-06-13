e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.2%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.52 and last traded at $102.07. 180,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 972,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $2,479,699.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,890.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

