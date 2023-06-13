Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

