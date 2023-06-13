DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on July 15th

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

