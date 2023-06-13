DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

