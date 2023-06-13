Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $242,307.48 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.1 %

DBX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.