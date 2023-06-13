Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

