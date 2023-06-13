Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.00

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.68, with a volume of 68978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.18.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.7272327 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

