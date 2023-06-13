Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average is $222.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

