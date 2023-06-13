DocuSign’s (DOCU) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

DOCU stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.91, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

