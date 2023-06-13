DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

