DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.91, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
