Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Up 482.8% in May

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,208,500 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the May 15th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,085.0 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

Shares of DTNOF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Monday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

