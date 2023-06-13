Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNIF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
About Dividend and Income Fund
