Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHCNL remained flat at $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

