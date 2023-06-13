Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.04

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 576651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,712,922 shares of company stock worth $17,513,716. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4,232.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,987,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 63,252 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

