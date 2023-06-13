Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $48.85

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.85, but opened at $47.30. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 14,193 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

