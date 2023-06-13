Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $65.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.