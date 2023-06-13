Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,574,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 43,062,555 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.38.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.