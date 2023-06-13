Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,574,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 43,062,555 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

