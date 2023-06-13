Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 152 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 2.5 %

DLG stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 133.29 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,032.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.58.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

