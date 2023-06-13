Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

