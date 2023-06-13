dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.15 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.15 million and $1,364.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,409,516 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99208343 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,616.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

