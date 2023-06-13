DFI.Money Market Cap Reaches $24.81 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $642.91 or 0.02476948 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $7.58 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

