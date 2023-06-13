Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Down 1.9%

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,012 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.20). 687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($13.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.99. The company has a market capitalization of £34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

