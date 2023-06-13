Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 118,935 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 46,484 call options.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.