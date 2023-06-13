Dero Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00019480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $68.53 million and approximately $49,741.51 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,820.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00298639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00532970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00406484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,623,866 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

