Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Down 68.5% in May

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the May 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 54,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,543. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

