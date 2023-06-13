Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $26.83.

