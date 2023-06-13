Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.69

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 1039832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

