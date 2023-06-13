Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG stock opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $176.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

