Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 8.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

