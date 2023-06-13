Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

