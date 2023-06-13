Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 169,754.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The firm has a market cap of $806.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

