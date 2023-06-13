Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

