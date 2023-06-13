Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

