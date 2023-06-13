Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Lessened by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,398 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

