Dejitaru Tsuka Tops 24-Hour Volume of $642,010.94 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $642,010.94 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.03248698 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $417,319.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

