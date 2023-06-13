Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Up 34.1 %

NASDAQ:DMAQR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

