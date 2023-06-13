Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 52-Week High at $505.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.00 and last traded at $501.99, with a volume of 18067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $500.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.