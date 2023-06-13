Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

DECK stock traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.74. The company had a trading volume of 536,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.36. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

