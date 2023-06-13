DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF) Short Interest Update

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAGXF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. DB Agriculture Double Long ETN has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

